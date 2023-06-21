Rudston: Summer solstice marked at UK's tallest monolith
- Published
People have gathered at the UK's tallest freestanding stone to celebrate the longest day of the year.
The Rudston Monolith in East Yorkshire is 26ft (8m) tall, and stands in the graveyard of All Saints Church in Rudston, near Bridlington.
Local historian, John Walker, said the height of the monument was recorded in 1890 by the Reverend Royston.
He had been "encouraged to climb to the top by local gentry", Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker said the megalith "blows your mind because it's so big" and dates back to the late Neolithic or Early Bronze Age.
The summer solstice is the first day of the astronomical summer season and marks the longest day of the year, when the geographical pole is most inclined towards the Sun.
Celebrations also took place at Stonehenge and other sites across the UK to celebrate the solstice.
