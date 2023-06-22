Bubwith bridge closure shortened after complaints from villagers
Repairs to a countryside bridge will now take less time to complete after complaints from villagers.
Work on 18th-Century Bubwith bridge will begin in July after it was badly damaged in a crash in 2022.
It was initially set to be closed for 20 weeks, sparking concerns from locals who said the diversion route would add nearly an hour to their journeys.
The council has now confirmed work has been condensed to 15 weeks unless other "structural issues" were encountered.
The Grade II listed bridge, which lies on the main route of the A163 and links North and East Yorkshire, will be shut from 10 July until October.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the repairs were necessary and would be sympathetic to the existing structure and its surroundings.
A vehicle restraint barrier would also be installed.
Adam Holmes, the council's director of infrastructure and facilities, said: "The residents and business people in the Bubwith area called for the bridge repairs to be shortened - and we are pleased we've achieved this.
"This is thanks to successful discussions with our contractors. They have done a huge amount of work to reduce the timeframe, and we are pleased that together we've been able to produce the new 15-week project."
He said while the closure was "unavoidable", teams would now work weekends and extended hours to speed up the process.
Mr Holmes added: "We need to stress, however, that if the repair team uncover any further structural issues with the bridge during the work, this may extend the length of the scheme."
A free shuttle bus will continue to operate and the official diversion caters for all vehicles, the council said. Shorter routes are available for regular traffic.
