Drunk paramedic who killed cyclist near Withernsea not struck off
- Published
An off-duty paramedic who drank 10 pints before crashing into and killing a cyclist will be allowed to continue to practise in a year's time.
Robert Woodruff ploughed into Richard Goodwin on the A1033 in East Yorkshire as he drove to a party on 26 June 2021.
He is serving a five-year, four-month jail term after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
But a tribunal panel heard the crime was "not a true reflection of who he is as a person and as a professional".
Woodruff, who joined Yorkshire Ambulance Service in 2014, was looking down at his phone and veered across the road, into a "clearly visible" Mr Goodwin, who was cycling home between the villages of Ottringham and Patrington, near Withernsea, Hull Crown Court was told.
The off-duty paramedic was twice the drink-drive limit and had ignored his wife's pleas not to drive before borrowing his father's car to attend a girlfriend's party, to which he was uninvited.
Mr Goodwin, 56, described as a "devoted" father-of-five, died at the scene shortly before 21:00 BST after his body was carried 70m (229.6 ft) on the bonnet of Woodruff's car, the court had heard.
However, following a two-day hearing last week, the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) panel ruled that it "did not consider it necessary to remove him from the Register" and suspended him for 12 months.
In its judgment, the panel said: "He had demonstrated significant insight and was clearly willing, and had taken active steps to resolve matters."
However, the panel said its decision "did not mean they had not taken into account the devastating impact of the Registrant's behaviour" on the victim and his family.
The tribunal heard Woodruff, who was 36 at the time of his sentencing, "did not present a risk to the public and there was no risk of repetition".
There were "many influencing factors in 2021 that led to his decline and the unfortunate accident but these had been addressed", the panel heard.
They were told he had been referred for rehabilitation and he "loved his job and was passionate about helping and caring for the public. He had an unblemished career".
He was "sincerely remorseful for everything I have done and the wider impact it has, on the family and also the public and everyone I served for," the tribunal heard.
In its ruling, HCPTS said: "It was apparent that he had been a most valued member of the profession before this incident and had indeed dedicated his life to saving lives and not to wrecking them.
"There is clearly a public interest in allowing an otherwise competent paramedic the opportunity to return to practice in due course."
