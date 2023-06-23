Major Hull road closed over summer for bridge repairs
- Published
A major road in Hull is to be shut overnight and at weekends to allow repair work on a swing bridge.
The Myton Bridge on the A63 in the city centre will be closed at times during the rest of June and July for work to replace bearings.
The bridge will also undergo resurfacing, bridge joint work, waterproofing and barrier and lighting improvements.
Elvis Agbodo from National Highways apologised for the inconvenience.
"Myton Bridge is now in its fifth decade and like all structures, it needs maintenance to keep traffic running on it smoothly and safely," he said.
"The scheme will improve safety and help to reduce the number of unplanned repairs on the bridge in the future."
Work is continuing on the nearby Castle Street stretch of the A63 as part of a £250m scheme to increase the number of lanes and create an underpass at a busy junction.
The bridge will shut overnight during the week from Monday 26 June to Friday 21 July.
In addition it will close completely every weekend from Friday 23 June to Monday 31 July.
The National Highways said diversions would be put in place.
Further details are available on the agency's website.
