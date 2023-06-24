Beverley: Cancer patient Allyson Kent marks big birthday with 5k run
An East Yorkshire woman fighting two forms of cancer has marked a milestone birthday with a run.
Allyson Kent, who turns 60 this weekend, is an ambassador for 5K Your Way - an initiative that helps people with cancer stay active.
On Saturday, she completed a 5k (3.1-mile) Parkrun at Beverley Westwood - despite sweltering temperatures.
Afterwards, Ms Kent, who in 2021 walked 1,000 miles (1,609km), said: "I feel absolutely elated."
She added: "It was a tough one today because it was really hot. On top of hot flushes, it's not good but I always remember it's about doing it your own way. That keeps me going.
"Exercise is important to me. It helps with my physical health and my mental health. It's tough sometimes."
Ms Kent, a retired nurse who lives near Beverley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. The following year she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
"You are a person living with a diagnosis," she said.
"Living with cancer, it is important to focus on what you can do, and I can do a 5K Your Way with the support of everyone at Beverley Westwood Parkrun. They are phenomenal."
Ms Kent explained that 5K Your Way - now in its fifth year - is a national initiative, with groups across the country.
The initiative is run by the MOVE charity, which was founded in 2016 by international athlete Gemma Hillier-Moses to support people with cancer.
According to its website, Ms Hillier-Moses was diagnosed with cancer aged 24.
