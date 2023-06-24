Bradford: Body found in Manningham street - police
The body of a man was found in a street in Bradford earlier, police have said.
Officers were called to "reports of concern for a man's safety" in Ashwell Road, in the Manningham area of the city, shortly before 08:00 BST.
Further details have not been released but the death was not being treated as suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman told the BBC.
A file was being prepared for the coroner, he added.
