Cleethorpes: Two teenagers rescued from sea - police
- Published
Two teenagers have been pulled from the sea at Cleethorpes beach.
The boy and girl were airlifted to hospital shortly after 19:30 BST on Saturday, according to Humberside Police.
They had been reported missing at about lunchtime, prompting a search involving police, firefighters and the coastguard.
No official statement has been made regarding the exact ages of the children or their conditions.
A police spokesperson thanked the public for helping with the search.
