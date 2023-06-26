Hull: Man, 53, dies two weeks after attack in park
A 53-year-old man left critically ill after an attack in a Hull park has died from his injuries.
Humberside Police was called to reports two men had been assaulted in a park off Vane Street on 12 June at about 19:45 BST.
The older man had been receiving treatment for a head injury but died in hospital on Monday, officers said.
Lance Kingsley, 21, was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault by beating three days after the incident.
Mr Kingsley, of Spring Bank, is next due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 13 July.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said the force had launched a murder inquiry, adding: "The victim's family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and our thoughts remain with them.
"I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation."
Humberside Police continued to appeal for those with useful information to contact officers via 101.
