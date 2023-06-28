Cleethorpes sea search under way days after teenager died nearby
- Published
Boats and a helicopter are being used in an ongoing search off the North East Lincolnshire coast.
An RNLI spokesperson said emergency crews were using two lifeboats and the airborne vehicle in an operation off Cleethorpes, which got under way at about at 05:50 BST.
The large-scale search comes days after a 15-year-old girl died off the same stretch of coastline.
The BBC has contacted HM Coastguard and Humberside Police for more information.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.