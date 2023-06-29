Hull's gold time ball to drop again after 100 years
- Published
A glittering time ball will operate again for the first time in 100 years after being repaired.
The golden sphere is mounted on Hull's Guildhall clock tower 196ft (60m) above the ground.
It was last used in 1922 and is now back in action after a £452,000 restoration of the clock tower.
The ball dropped at 13:00 BST each day allowing ships on the River Hull and the Humber estuary to set their clocks, essential for accurate navigation.
The 7st 8lb (50kg) device dates back to 1918 and is covered in 23.5 carat gold leaf.
It is one of just eight left in the UK, including one at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.
The restoration was funded by Hull City Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Additional work on the clock tower included installing a new mechanism.
Council leader, Mike Ross, said: "It is great to see the city's Guildhall time ball in full working order again after over a century of not working.
"Residents can now learn about this nationally significant timepiece and the important role it played for sailors on the Humber."
The ball is the highest in the UK and was one of the last to be built, as more modern navigation technology was introduced.
It will be put back into operation in a special ceremony on Thursday.
As part of the event children from two primary schools have composed a new piece of music with the help of the director of music at Hull Minster, Mark Keith, which will be played on the bells of the Guildhall's carillon .
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.