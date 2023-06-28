Bridlington man sentenced over keeping dangerous chemicals
A man who experimented with dangerous chemicals at his home has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Gert Meyers, 61, was charged after dozens of homes on Oxford Street, Bridlington, had to be evacuated in April due to his activities.
He also traded chemicals online, with one customer later convicted for terrorism, a court was told.
Meyers was sentenced at a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday to 24 months, suspended for 24 months.
He had earlier admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order and possession of regulated substances.
The court heard that Meyers was a "hobbyist" chemical engineer who had breached a criminal behaviour order which had been applied when he was sentenced for a similar incident in 2017.
Sentencing him, Judge John Thackray said Meyers had "caused very serious distress" to neighbours on his street in the East Yorkshire seaside town.
But the judge accepted Meyers, who has physical and mental health conditions, had no intention of distributing dangerous chemicals.
During a Newton hearing, which was held only in front of the judge to establish whether or not Meyers was a hobbyist as the defendant had claimed, the Belgian-born engineer told the court he "experimented with formulas" but would not "make anything explosive or of that nature".
Meyers told the judge he was "very much an experimentalist, that's what drives me" and had used small quantities, with which it was "virtually impossible" to create huge damage.
"If I'd known I'd be in this position now I wouldn't have done what I did," he said.
"I thought my experiments at that time would go under the radar."
The court heard he had been carrying out experiments for 15 years and had set up an online business trading chemicals.
One of his customers was Ukrainian student Pavlo Lapshyn, who was later convicted of murdering an 82-year-old grandfather in Birmingham and went on to plot bombings.
Meyers was unaware who the customer was until he was later contacted by police, he told the judge.
