MP's concern at rise in North Ferriby hotel asylum seeker numbers
- Published
An MP has criticised Home Office plans to nearly double the number of asylum seekers at a hotel in his constituency.
The leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said she understood the number of beds for asylum seekers at North Ferriby's Hull Humber View Hotel would be increased from 78 to 152.
David Davis, the Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, said he was concerned about the lack of information from the government about the plans.
The Home Office declined to comment.
It is thought that capacity at the hotel will be increased by putting extra beds in the hotel's rooms and using so far unused rooms.
Margaret Corless, the Liberal Democrat leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said councillors had been given little information about the planned expansion.
"It is the way this has happened and has been handled with a complete disregard to the residents," she said.
Mr Davis said he had only found out "a day or so ago" that the expansion was being planned, but "we could find out no more from the Home Office".
It was not the first time the Home Office had failed to inform MPs and local authorities until the "last minute" about plans for housing asylum seekers in hotels, the MP said.
"The Home Office has got a difficult job to do, but it is accountable to the people and it is accountable to the people through Members of Parliament."
Mr Davis said while more asylum seekers could be fitted into the North Ferriby hotel site by doubling up on rooms, it would put "greater pressure" on the community.
"The Home Office should be telling us what arrangements it is making for basically another 70 young men being put in the community.
"What is it doing on the social welfare front, on GPs, all the things where I don't want my constituents to suffer, because you are looking after migrants?"
The hotel, on Ferriby High Road, first began receiving asylum seekers in November 2022, after East Riding of Yorkshire Council lost a High Court battle to prevent its use.
The local authority had argued it was being converted into a hostel which was in breach of local planning controls.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.