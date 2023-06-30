Warning after bin lorry fire blamed on bbq coals or discarded battery
- Published
A warning has been issued urging people not to put batteries, e-cigarettes or smouldering barbecue coals in bins after a refuse lorry went up in smoke.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said firefighters were called to put out the blaze during a blue bin collection in Leven, near Beverley, on Thursday.
Crews had to cut a hole in the side of the vehicle to put out the fire, but no one was injured.
The council said the cause was not yet known.
However, it believes the fire may have started after barbecue coals, which were still smouldering, or a battery-powered vape was placed in a blue bin during the hot weather.
A spokesperson said refuse crew were "half-way through" their collection round when waste in the back of the lorry began smoking.
"The quick-thinking crew drove the vehicle to a safe place, away from residents, [at] the car park at Leven Sports Hall," they said.
"The fire destroyed all the recycling that had been collected on the round so far.
"A second bin lorry was called out to continue the rest of the collection round."
Carl Skelton, the council's acting director of street scene services, said: "I want to thank this waste crew for their extremely quick actions which prevented a much bigger fire from happening.
"But our crews should never have to deal with a situation like this.
"This is what happens when batteries, vapes or coals get casually thrown into a household bin."
He urged residents to "please take extra care with items of this nature" and to recycle or dispose of them responsibly.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service Fire said the blaze was put out sometime after 08:00 BST.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.