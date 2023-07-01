Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby returns after Covid hiatus
- Published
Crowds have turned out to watch the return of a soapbox race, which has not been held since before the pandemic.
The Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby, which was first held in 2012, has become a regular fixture in Hessle's calendar but has not been held since 2019.
Organisers said the event, which was held in aid of the charity Hull 4 Heroes, was for "amazingly designed" carts, "known locally as Bogeys".
Founder Paul Matson said it was about raising awareness and "having fun".
Phil Withers, from Hessle Town Council's events team, said since it was first run, the event had raised more than £100,000 for local charities.
He said it had been disappointing not to have it in recent years, so it was "really great to be back".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
This year's event involved 15 teams.
Many of the competitors shared photos and videos of their efforts on social media, including Holderness Academy.
The school romped home in an impressive time in a cart made to look like a military jeep.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was a day filled with "plenty of thrills and spills".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.