Clive Sullivan rugby exhibition opens at Hull's Streetlife Museum
A permanent exhibition celebrating Clive Sullivan and rugby in Hull has opened at the city's Streetlife Museum.
The free display documents the history of the city's rugby clubs as well as Sullivan's individual achievements.
Sullivan's widow Rosalyn has loaned some of his possessions, which will to be displayed for the first time.
She said: "It's wonderful that Clive is still remembered and appreciated in Hull."
Ms Sullivan added: "I'm delighted to lend these personal items of Clive's to this new display that celebrates him, and rugby in Hull."
As well as looking at the history of rugby league clubs, Hull FC and Hull KR, the exhibition will also shine a light on the development of the Hull's first gay and inclusive rugby team, the Hull Roundheads.Councillor Rob Pritchard, portfolio holder for culture and leisure, said Sullivan - who played for both Hull FC and Hull KR - "meant so much to our city".
He said: "In 1972 when he was selected to be captain of Great Britain's rugby league team, this made him the first black player to lead a British national team in any major sport."He is remembered fondly as one of Hull's most well-loved sporting figures and it's very easy to see why."
Clive Sullivan's career
- Born 9 April 1943 in Cardiff - died 8 October 1985 in Hull
- Played 17 times for Great Britain, captaining the World Cup-winning team in 1972, and 15 times for Wales
- Played in three World Cup finals
- For Hull FC: A try-scoring record of 250 tries in 352 appearances including seven tries in one game v Doncaster in 1968
- For Hull Kingston Rovers: Scored 118 tries in 213 matches
- The only man to score a century of tries for both clubs
- Won the Challenge Cup with Hull KR in 1980 and Hull FC in 1982
- Also played for Oldham and Doncaster
