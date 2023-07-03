Hull City fan jailed after unprovoked attacks on rivals
A Hull City fan who assaulted rival supporters in unprovoked attacks has been jailed for more than two years.
Lee Waud punched a Swansea fan in the head when he left Hull's MKM Stadium and attacked a Stoke City supporter at a service station.
Waud, 38, of Staveley Road, Hull, admitted two counts of affray on Friday, Humberside Police said.
At Hull Crown Court, he was sentenced to a total of two years and 11 months in prison.
The fan, whose original jail term was extended by 14 months due to the breaching of a suspended sentence, was also given a 10-year football banning order.
Police said Waud was seen on CCTV becoming verbally abusive towards the Swansea supporter on 29 April in Walton Street car park in Hull.
Waud approached him from behind and punched him as he walked away, causing him to fall to the floor.
The defendant and three others repeatedly punched him while he attempted to get up, officers said.
As he travelled back from an away match in Luton on 8 May, a drunken Waud punched a Stoke City fan twice after encountering supporters at a motorway service station in Northampton.
Sam Wilson, a Hull City football officer, said: "I hope this court result shows people looking to attend matches and cause disruption that it absolutely won't be tolerated.
"Football should be an opportunity for people to come together over one common love of the sport, and anyone who looks to disrupt or ruin that will be dealt with robustly and have to face the consequences."
