Consultation over North East Lincolnshire nursery closures extended
- Published
A public consultation on plans to close three nurseries has been extended by four weeks.
North East Lincolnshire Council wants to shut Great Coates Village Nursery, Scartho Nursery School and Reynolds Day Care in Cleethorpes from 31 August.
The consultation was due to end on Friday but will now run to 4 August "to ensure all views are heard," the council said.
It comes after a number of protests by parents angry at the plans.
Hundreds of people have also signed three separate petitions against the closures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council has previously said the area statistically has a surplus of nursery places.
It said occupancy levels at the three facilities had been "consistently low" and the nurseries were "running at a deficit, and this cannot continue".
A spokesperson said: "The authority must consider all young people across North East Lincolnshire and fair and equal investment".
It said the facilities did "not provide a 21st century learning environment standard as set out by the Department for Education in order for children to thrive".
Councillor Margaret Cracknell said: "Change must happen in the case of these three facilities, this consultation is about what that change looks like."
She urged people to come forward with sharing their views and ideas via the online consultation, which is due to close at 17:00 BST on 4 August.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.