Hull one-punch death: Parents raise awareness after killing
The parents of a man killed by a single punch are calling for greater awareness of the dangers of such attacks.
Scott Akester, 31, died of his injuries after being attacked outside a pub in Hull during a night out with friends on 19 November 2022.
Last week, Michael Pearson, 30, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of manslaughter.
Scott's father Steve Akester said his son's death had left him "mad and sad, because it didn't have to happen".
Hull Crown Court heard that Mr Akester and Pearson, who had been friends for 17 years, had a disagreement, with Pearson punching Mr Akester in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.
He died later in hospital.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Steve Akester said his son had lost his life for no reason.
"It wasn't self-defence," he said.
"He was walking away at the time. He just turned around and punched him. When he fell, he knew he'd hurt him. He'd hurt him bad. He just walked away."
Mr Akester added that he was unhappy at the sentence, saying: "He showed no remorse or anything.
"Seven-and-a-half years. He's been in eight months. He'll probably be out in four years. He won't even be 35."
The couple have been helped by the charity One Punch UK and are fundraising and campaigning to open a support centre in Hull.
Debbie Akester said her son's death had a massive impact on his family, especially his four-year-old daughter.
"It's so difficult because she doesn't really understand," she said.
"She understands that Daddy's gone to heaven, but she doesn't really understand the meaning of that and she keeps asking when he's going to be coming home."
Mrs Akester said people should be sensible and "just walk away" and not escalate arguments.
"There's no need to throw that needless punch," she said.
