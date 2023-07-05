Skidby Mill's sails set to turn again after restoration
A historic East Yorkshire windmill could soon see its sails turning again after restoration.
Skidby Mill near Hull had the sails removed in 2020 after two were found to have wet rot.
New plans lodged with East Riding Council would see two new sails added to the two restored ones, although the mill would be unable to produce flour.
The mill, built in 1821, is home to the council-run Museum of East Riding Rural Life and is a popular attraction.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a manufacturer in Suffolk is making the two replacements, using the existing ones as a guide.
The planning document says that although the sails would be able to turn at a slow speed to shed water, no milling of corn would take place because they would turn too quickly, putting stress on the whole mechanism.
Previously the mill produced flour for sale as part of demonstrations of the grinding mechanism.
The museum houses displays of agricultural equipment and charts the history of farming communities in the county.
It also has a popular courtyard cafe and a play area.
Plans to refit the sails are yet to go before councillors.
