New Public Space Protection Orders for Brigg and Scunthorpe
- Published
New bans on town centre cycling, street drinking and begging have been introduced in North Lincolnshire.
Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were already in place but the council said it had "strengthened measures" to tackle nuisance behaviour.
A £100 Fixed Penalty Notice can be issued for flouting the rules in Brigg and Scunthorpe.
North Lincolnshire Council said officers "out and about issuing these fines have our full support".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, public space protection orders (PSPO) have been in place since October 2021 to deter anti-social behaviour, particularly in Brigg and Scunthorpe. But they were due to be renewed after three years.
Council Leader Rob Waltham said a public consultation showed about two-thirds of residents wanted increased measures. But proposals to tighten rules on open water swimming were not favoured.
"We have looked to strengthen four measures to stop cycling in pedestrian areas, street drinking, begging and loitering, and swimming in open water.
"These things have a massive impact on people's lives and their enjoyment of where they live or shop or visit and while it is only a small minority who do not behave decently, they continue to ignore what are very reasonable requests - we make no apologies for fining people for behaving in a way which shows a complete disregard for others."
There will also be a ban on drinking alcohol in public places in and around Scunthorpe, apart from Kingsway Gardens, Central Park and licensed alcohol venues.
Loitering or begging, "where it is a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, distress, nuisance or annoyance, to a person" will be banned from Brigg and Scunthorpe.
