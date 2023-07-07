Call for fireworks law change after dog's death in East Yorkshire
A dog owner is calling for a change in the law on fireworks use after her pet was spooked and killed on an evening walk.
Karen McPhee, 64, was walking her two dogs on leads last month in Hessle, near Hull, when fireworks were set off unexpectedly.
One dog, Bella, pulled her collar off and ran away.
The six-year-old rescue dog was hit by a train as she ran on to the tracks at a nearby station.
Mrs McPhee said the firework explosion was "like a bomb exploding and it was directly in front of us".
"When Bella pulled off the lead she just went.
"She was in a complete blind panic and I just saw her disappear and felt that that was the end of Bella," she said.
"We are totally devastated.
"We went out on our usual walk with our two dogs and we never expected to come back with one dog and an empty collar and lead in our hand."
Mrs McPhee said Bella was petrified of fireworks, so they always went away to the countryside on Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve to try and reduce some of the stress.
She is now calling for a law change on when fireworks can be used and a tightening of regulations.
In the UK, fireworks can be used on private property anytime from 07:00 to 23:00.
On Bonfire Night the cut off time is midnight and 01:00 on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.
"At least it may be that one day fireworks aren't allowed to be set off randomly and Bella's death isn't in vain and we haven't lost her for completely nothing," Mrs McPhee said.
The British Fireworks Association said it worked with the government, enforcement agencies and shops "to promote the safe, considerate, and responsible use of fireworks".
"If anyone is intending to set off fireworks we ask that they do consider their neighbours and in this age of social media, getting a message out is not that hard to do," the association added.
