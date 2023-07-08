Two arrested after woman dies in Belton crash
Two men have been arrested after a woman died in a car crash in North Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the A161 near Belton, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men and another woman were also injured and taken to hospital.
The force said two men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving are being held in police custody while inquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said they believed the car, a blue Volkswagen Golf, "left the road and collided with a wall before coming to a stop in the centre of the road for reasons that are not yet clear".
The other woman suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening, while the two men were not believed to be seriously hurt, officers said.
Detectives said they were trying to "establish the circumstances of the collision" and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, to contact the force.
