Ceremony held for Hull fountain's official switch on
A water fountain has sprung into life on a Hull street following a community fundraising campaign.
An identical water feature had stood on the roundabout in Victoria Avenue but was removed some time in the 1920s.
However, after a five-year campaign, residents raised £150,000 to create and install a cast iron replica.
The fountain was switched on by Dame Diana Johnson MP at an event on Saturday, featuring music and a reading of Philip Larkin's poem 'Water'.
Sarah Mole, who lives nearby, said: "Its absolutely stunning.
"I find it amazing that it was funded by the community and the fundraising was driven by some really outstanding committed people.
"This is a really special place to live."
Dozens of people attended the switch-on event despite pouring rain.
Gabriel Orr, a resident and musician, who performed with her band Dagger Lane Singers, said: "We were singing in the rain and we ended up performing an impromptu of 'Singin In The Rain'.
"[But] it's been great fun."
The cream and green fountain was recreated by a specialist company in Lancashire, which also worked on restoring a Victorian archway in nearby Pearson Park.
It features fish that spout water and the first line of Larkin's 'Water' poem.
The inscription reads: "If I were called in / To construct a religion / I should make use of water."
