Boy, 14, arrested for attempted murder after Scunthorpe stabbing
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed.
Officers were called to Queensway in Scunthorpe at about 15:20 BST on Saturday after reports an 18-year-old suffered a stab wound to his stomach.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries, though serious, are not thought to be life threatening.
The arrested boy remains in custody, officers said, and added the people involved were known to each other.
Det Insp Scott Miller of Humberside Police, said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.
"A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident."
He said an investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
