Woman arrested for attempted murder after man assaulted in Hull
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked outside a bar in Hull.
Officers said they were called to Anlaby Road at about 01:20 BST on Sunday following reports a man was assaulted outside Tam Tam Café Bar.
The 66-year-old victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 41-year-old woman arrested at the scene remains in custody, Humberside Police has said.
Senior investigating officer Rebecca Dickinson said: "A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Those living in the area can expect to see an increased policing presence throughout the day and into the evening whilst our investigation continues."
She appealed for witnesses and anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact the force.
