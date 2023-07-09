Beverley Minster and St Mary's church items fetch £39,000 at auction
More than 200 items from two East Yorkshire churches, some dating to the medieval era, have been sold at auction fetching just under £39,000 in total.
Parts of Beverley Minster and St Mary's Church in the town were sold to pay for repairs costing a total of £20m.
Church pinnacles, ancient pews and roof timbers were included in the auction at Beverley Minster on Saturday.
Also among the items were 20 stone pinnacles dating back to the 13th century, which raised £15,720.
Martin Needler, former chair of the Beverley Minster Old Fund, said: "Wow what can I say?
"To raise nearly £39,000 is absolutely unbelievable. Never did I think that a little idea of [auctioning items] would turn into such a successful event.
Nineteenth century oak pews at St Mary's Church, which feature a floral roundel designed by architect Sir George Gilbert Scott, fetched more than £3,000.
Auctioneer Caroline Hawley, who appears on BBC's Bargain Hunt, said she was delighted with the outcome.
"It's very hard to predict what these types of lots will raise, especially rare ancient artefacts, but I must say the response was fantastic, with some great results."
The auction took place with the help of the Two Churches One Town charity.
Tim Carlisle, chairman of the charity, said the buildings needed to be safe.
"If we do nothing their survival is in danger. Over the next ten years we need to raise millions of pounds to repair crumbling stonework, large failing stained-glass windows and leaking roofs, in addition to day-to-day maintenance."
Other items that went under the hammer include brass lights, an oak panel and metal gates at Beverley Minster, which altogether raised £3,250.
A 19th century wooden hand cart, originally used to transport scaffold and stone at Beverley Minster, fetched £1,000.
