Bubwith bridge closed until October as repairs due to start
- Published
Major repairs to an 18th Century bridge struck by a car are set to begin.
Part of the parapet on the bridge, in the East Yorkshire village of Bubwith, collapsed when it was hit in September.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the work, now beginning at 10:00 BST on Tuesday, was delayed by 24 hours due to "last-minute railway works".
It said the project is scheduled to last for 15 weeks, ending in October, as long as no further defects are found.
The bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent and dates back to 1798, will be closed to all users while the scheme is carried out.
As well as the repairs to the Grade II-listed structure, the work will include the installation of a barrier to protect the bridge in the event of any future collisions, resurfacing of the road and strengthening work.
A free shuttle bus service maintaining a connection between Holme on Spalding Moor and Wheldrake during the closure has started, the council added.
Villagers previously warned the repairs could add almost an hour to local journeys, with the official diversion about 30 miles (48km) long.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the diversion catered for all vehicles including HGVs and that shorter routes were available for regular traffic.
