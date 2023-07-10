Hull attempted murder inquiry: Police make second arrest
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was allegedly attacked outside a bar in Hull.
Officers were called to the Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road in the early hours of Sunday.
A 66-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Humberside Police said on Monday a 42-year-old man had been arrested and remained in custody.
A 41-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail, the force added.
Det Insp Jason Gourley thanked local residents for "their patience and assistance with our enquiries".
"Those living in the area will continue to see an increased policing presence whilst our investigation continues," he said.
"I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns, to please come and speak to us."
