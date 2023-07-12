Man's lockdown love for Brigg Town from 5,000 miles away
A football fan in India has been producing social media posts for a lower league English team despite never seeing them play in real life.
Rohan Chowdhury began following 10th tier Brigg Town after playing FIFA on his games console.
He hopes to visit The Zebras at their Wrawby Road ground and said they treat him as "one of their own".
His friendship with the club developed after he saw their new shirt revealed on Facebook and requested one.
Chairman Jim Huxford got in touch and posted him a blue jersey, which had been modelled by former captain Martin Pembleton.
The club have since sent him more shirts - including their trademark black and white striped tops - and he provides graphics and updates for their social media.
Mr Chowdhury, who lives 5,000 miles away in Kolkata and works for a media company, said: "I have many instances when I wear the Brigg Town shirt going to my office and also when I go to play in the local fields with friends.
"I wear the jersey and they ask me which club it is."
He said some ask if he is wearing a Newcastle United shirt and he explains his connection to the North Lincolnshire side and how he got involved with them.
Mr Chowdhury, who is also a fan of Grimsby Town and Barnetby United, added: "What I find most interesting about non-league structure is that even in the 10th or 11th level you have so much connection with the local community.
"The manager is local, the players are local, the groundsman is local."
Mr Huxford said Mr Chowdhury's player interviews during the pandemic helped morale.
"He still works hard for the club now, he's still working behind the scenes ready for the matches coming up. He's been great," he added.
Elise Huxford, a club director who posted the first shirt to Mr Chowdhury, said: "I just think 'wow, he's from India. How did he find us?' But how amazing that we are in constant contact.
"Hopefully he will be able to come over here soon."
