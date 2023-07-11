Man charged over early-hours assault outside Hull bar
A man has been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a man was attacked outside a bar in Hull.
Police were called to the Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road in the early hours of Sunday.
A 66-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, Humberside Police said.
Michael Bangura, 42, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court.
