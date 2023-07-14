Grimsby: Homeless rooms on hold until anti-social behaviour curbed
A decision on plans for new homeless accommodation in Grimsby has been delayed until anti-social behaviour is addressed in the local area.
The Hope Centre can currently offer up to 15 people temporary shelter for the night and wants to provide longer term accommodation with five en-suite rooms.
The charity centre on Hope Street aims to build a new single-storey building so it can provide supported living.
But those living nearby have reported witnessing drug abuse and intimidation.
Residents claim the anti-social behaviour has either been from users of the Hope Centre or those who have been turned away, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North East Lincolnshire Council's planning committee heard those living in a nearby block of flats have reported homeless people attempting to gain access to the private accommodation after missing out on a shelter spot for the night.
East Marsh ward councillor Steve Beasant told the meeting on Wednesday: "Children are walking down the street and seeing drug abuse on a daily basis, it's a sad state of affairs."
Jo Hodson, a trustee of the charity who is in support of the plans, said: "It is domestic in scale and not institutional, and it is important that users see it as their home."
Councillor Nicola Aisthorpe, also of the East Marsh ward, proposed delaying a decision until negotiations between the charity, the police and the council have taken place to find solutions to residents' issues.
Councillor Ian Lindley, North East Lincolnshire's mayor, welcomed the supported living plan and said he felt there was no clear vision for what a deferral aimed to achieve.
Councillors were split down the middle five apiece on deferral, so planning chair Nick Pettigrew's vote in favour of delay led to no decision made this time.
