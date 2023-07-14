North Lincolnshire libraries scrap late fines
Fines for overdue books have been permanently scrapped at all of North Lincolnshire's 14 libraries.
The council said library members would instead be trusted to return books on time and in good condition.
People who have mislaid or forgotten to return books are being urged to return items with with no "hefty fines or questions asked".
It is hoped the measure will encourage more people to join their local library, the authority said.
Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for safer and stronger communities, said he wanted everyone to be able to visit their library "without worrying about fines".
"We are confident that taking the decision to abolish fines will not only encourage new people to join their local library but will see the return of members who maybe have not visited for a while due to fear of receiving a financial penalty on their account."
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Whether they are weeks, months, years, or decades overdue, don't be shy just bring them back."
"Books are accessible these days to renew and check out anywhere with the use of an app. E-books, catalogue browsing and information on nearest libraries are also available via the app."
