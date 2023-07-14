Hornsea Four wind farm approved by government
Plans for a wind farm off the Yorkshire coast capable of powering more than a million homes have been approved.
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps granted consent for phase four of the Hornsea windfarm development on Wednesday.
Danish wind power company Ørsted, behind the development, said "up to 180 turbines" would now be built.
It added projects, such as Hornsea 4, were key to the UK's energy security and providing low-cost electricity and jobs.
The company said it would review the development consent order before progressing the project "sensitively and sustainably".
It is the second-largest wind farm to receive government consent, following the Hornsea Three project currently being developed.
