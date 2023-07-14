Pocklington crash: Delays warning after three-car collision
- Published
A busy East Yorkshire bypass has been closed following a crash involving three vehicles, Humberside Police said.
The A1079 and Canal Lane outside Pocklington have been closed to allow emergency services to respond to the collision, which was confirmed just after 16:30 BST on Friday.
The force added that closures were in place between the Pocklington services roundabout and Canal Lane.
There were no immediate reports of injuries following the crash.
