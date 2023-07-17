Pocklington crash: Teenager dies after three-car collision
- Published
A teenager has died following a crash involving three vehicles, police said.
A silver Mini One, black Ford Fiesta and blue Ford Tourneo crashed near the Allerthorpe roundabout on the A1079 near Pocklington, at about 15:30 BST on Friday, Humberside Police said.
The 19-year-old driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries, but died on Sunday morning. His family have been informed.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
Another man remained in hospital with serious injuries which were not thought to be life threatening, police said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.