Thornton Curtis murder inquiry: Man and woman named
- Published
A man and a woman found dead at a North Lincolnshire shooting school have been named by police.
The bodies of Rose Jobson, 69, and Robert Jobson, 84, were found at White Lodge Shooting School, in College Road, Thornton Curtis.
Officers were called to the property on Friday amid safety concerns.
Humberside Police launched a murder inquiry following the discovery but said no-one else was being sought in connection with their deaths.
Ch Insp Al Curtis said: "Both Robert and Rose's families continue to be supported by specially trained officers as they come to terms with their loss.
"My thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.
"Understandably, a tragic incident like this will cause shock amongst the community, and my officers continue to support local residents by conducting house to house visits to offer reassurance and engage with the community as they come to terms with what has happened.
"We can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in relation to their deaths. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to our officers."
According to its Facebook page, White Lodge Shooting School, which was run by the pair, had been closed for the past six weeks.
A post shared on 3 June said: "Unfortunately due to personal injury we are closing the shooting school temporarily. Sorry for any inconvenience."
Comments posted by those who previously attended the venue described Rose and Robert as "lovely and extremely welcoming".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.