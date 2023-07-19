Firefighters tackle blaze at former hotel in Barton
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a former hotel in Barton.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at the disused Humber Bridge Country Hotel, off Far Ings Road, at about 05:00 BST.
A spokesperson said three fire engines and specialist equipment were being used to tackle the blaze.
People living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke in the area, which could be seen from a distance.
