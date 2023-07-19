Victim of alleged assault outside Hull bar dies
Published
A 66-year-old man who was found with a serious head injury after an alleged assault outside a bar in Hull has died.
Police were called to the Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road in the early hours of July 9.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but died on July 18, Humberside Police said.
Michael Bangura, 42, from Hull, was earlier charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in court at a later date, police added.
Det Insp Mick Keech said police were in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service following the man's death as the investigation progressed.
He said: "The victim's family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
"I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation, and we continue to ask anyone with any further information to come forward."
