Boy, 17, stabbed after altercation in Grimsby park
A 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after being stabbed in Grimsby, police have said.
Officers said the teenager sustained a serious stab wound to his shoulder, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
It followed reports of an altercation between four youths in People's Park at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.
A boy and two teenagers then left the area before returning and assaulting the 17-year-old on Park Drive, a Humberside Police spokesperson said.
Det Insp Darren Critten said: "Our inquiries are continuing as we look to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us."
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents while inquires continued.
