Hull's skyline changes as Victorian gas tower demolition begins
- Published
The demolition of a second Victorian gas tower in Hull has begun as part of a scheme to dismantle 47 across the country by 2026.
Gas Holder No 8, a below-ground tower off Clough Road, will be removed by October. The landmark structures are no longer needed to store gas.
Owner Northern Gas Networks said the project was extensive due to the complexity of the structure.
The dismantling comes after nearby Gas Holder No 5 was also taken down.
Mark Johnson, a senior project manager at the company, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Gas holders were once an important part of the network and played a crucial role in storing gas.
"But thanks to advances in technology, the gas network itself now acts as a giant storage system meaning the holders are no longer needed."
Gas works have existed on the site since 1826.
The site belonged to the British Light Gas Company, which was founded in 1824.
Hull and Norwich were home to two of the company's most important stations.
Gas Holder No 5, which was constructed in 1858, was the only surviving structure related to the British Light Gas Company.
Holes appeared in Gas Holder No 8 as the dismantling work got under way.
Mr Johnson said disruption to locals and the environment would be kept to a minimum during the works.
He said the structures were of sentimental value to communities and urged anyone with memories of the holder to share them by emailing gasholdermemories@northerngasnetworks.co.uk.
"As this gas holder is of local historical interest, an archaeological building recording will be provided to Hull City Council to keep once the project is completed.
"We know how important these structures can be to communities, so would encourage anyone with memories of the Hull holder to share them with us."
Mr Johnson appealed to anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide at the site to "immediately call the National Gas emergency service on 0800 111 999".
