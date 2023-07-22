Cleethorpes stabbing: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed outside a pub in North East Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fight at the Swashbuckle Tavern in Cleethorpes at about 19:30 BST on Friday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.
Four men aged between 18 and 34 have been arrested following the incident, Humberside Police said.
The men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, possession of a bladed article, possession of class A drugs and assaulting an emergency worker.
Humberside Police said a scene guard was in place while officers investigated the incident in Grant Street.
Det Insp Simon Archer, said: "I understand the events of yesterday evening are understandably going to cause concern amongst local residents.
"There will continue to be a high policing presence in the area over the coming days as we work to understand what has happened."
