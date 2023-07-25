Castle Hill Hospital woodland relaxation trail created for staff
- Published
A new woodland trail has been created to help staff at an East Yorkshire hospital relax from the pressures of their jobs while on breaks.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals said the trail, at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, would help staff de-stress during their working days.
It had been created by the hospital's gardening team to support health and wellbeing at work, the trust said.
Staff are encouraged to use the trail for team meetings and lunchtime walks.
Chris Long, the trust's chief executive, said: "Our staff work in a really high pressured environment as we recover from the impact of Covid-19 on all hospital services.
"This trail means our teams at Castle Hill can benefit from fresh air and exercise during their breaks."
It would allow them to "return to their wards, departments, clinics and offices refreshed and refocused for the rest of their shifts", he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.