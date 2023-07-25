Cleethorpes stabbing: Four in court after man critically injured
A 21-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered life-threatening injuries outside a Cleethorpes pub.
Emergency services were called to Grant Street on Friday at 19:30 BST to reports of a stabbing outside the Swashbuckle Tavern.
A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and continues to receive treatment, police have confirmed.
Connor Hulse has been charged with attempted murder.
Mr Hulse, of High Street, Cleethorpes, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Daniel Champion, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, have both been charged with affray.
Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All four were due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Humberside Police said.
