Hull Myton Bridge repair work reaches 'significant milestone'
Work to repair a swing bridge on a major route in Hull has reached a "significant milestone", according to highways officials.
Myton Swing Bridge, built in 1979, carries the A63 over the River Hull.
National Highways said work to replace the bearings on the structure had now been completed, with testing of the mechanism successfully carried out.
Further work was expected to be carried out in the coming weeks, according to National Highways.
The major repairs to the structure were started in November, including work on the bridge's joints and bearings, renewal of waterproofing, barrier and lighting improvements.
Elvis Agbodo, from National Highways, said: "Successfully completing the replacement of the bearings on this complex moving bridge is a very significant milestone in the delivery of the overall project.
"There is still quite a bit of work to do, but this is great news and we are definitely on the home straight now," he added.
Drivers have been advised that overnight closures of the bridge have been scheduled for Monday 31 July - Friday 4 August and Monday 7 August - Friday 11 August.
