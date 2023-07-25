M180 closure to recover overturned lorry near Scunthorpe
The M180 between Scunthorpe and Epworth will be closed westbound on Tuesday evening to recover a lorry which overturned on the carriageway.
The vehicle overturned at about 8:20 BST on Tuesday between junctions two and three, National Highways said.
The M180 westbound will be fully closed from 20:00 BST to recover the lorry, which crashed into a verge.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "The closure is expected to be in place for two to three hours."
