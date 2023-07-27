People urged to take part in Hull bus lane consultation
People in Hull have been reminded to take part in a consultation on proposals to alter the operating times of the city's bus lanes before it ends.
The last public drop-in session will take place at the North Point Shopping Centre on Thursday before the six-week consultation finishes on 31 July.
Under the plans, the bus lanes would operate from 07:00 to 09:30 inbound and from 16:00 to 18:30 outbound.
Outside these times, they would be open to all traffic, the council said.
All-day bus lanes were introduced in July 2020 by the previous Labour administration in what it said was a bid to help improve traffic flow and persuade more people to use public transport and bicycles as alternatives to cars.
However, the move prompted some commuters to blame them for congestion.
Of more than 18,000 people who responded to a survey last year, 65% wanted bus lane enforcement times reduced.
Councillor Mark Leronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways at Hull City Council, said: "This consultation has been undertaken to ensure we meet the statutory guidance set out by the Department for Transport, which requires us to engage with residents, businesses, and other stakeholders on any proposals to implement, amend or remove an active travel scheme, such as bus lane operating times.
"We would encourage anyone who has yet to have their say to complete the survey before the end of the month."
Following the consultation, which can be accessed online, a report would be produced for consideration by the cabinet and a decision would be made in October, the authority said.
