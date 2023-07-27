Hull residents call for speed bumps after crashes
A grandmother has called for speed bumps on a Hull road after witnessing a number of crashes.
Anne Smith, who lives off Runnymede Lane in Kingswood, said drivers were regularly exceeding the 20mph limit and some were abusive when challenged.
She is appealing for speed bumps, more signs, crossings and other measures.
Hull City Council said speeding regulations were in place but it would always work with local people to address any concerns.
The 69-year-old said she feared for her grandchildren's safety, saying she had seen drivers lose control of their cars.
"We're not just talking about people doing 24mph, there's people doing 40mph or 50mph," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We've had someone ram into a road sign in Runnymede Lane at 06:00 in the morning, because they were driving too fast.
"From my kitchen window, I've also seen a car skid and do a 360-degree turn, and then just drove off. People here have been bringing these issues up more and more.
"There's nowhere safe for children to cross the road, if they're going to the primary schools of Kingswood Academy there's nowhere safe for them to cross on Runnymede Lane because there's no straight stretches."
Ms Smith said that people suffered abuse when they signalled to the cars to slow down.
"When I've put my hand out to drivers going too fast, I've had effing and blinding, swearing and all sorts," she said.
"But it's not just boy racers doing this, it could be anyone. It tends to happen from about 06.30 to 08.30. Some of the drivers have been women doing the school run.
The council said safety works had been done on roads in the area and the authority was aware of concerns.
"Several areas of Kingswood are subject to a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), making side streets 20mph, and main spine routes 30mph," a spokesperson said.
"The council is aware of the need to monitor traffic and speeding issues as Kingswood expands. It will always look to work with residents to address their concerns."
