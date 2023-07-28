Humberside Police launches knife amnesty after stabbings
A knife amnesty will take place in Grimsby and Cleethorpes in the wake of recent stabbings in the towns.
Humberside Police will use a mobile knife detector in Cleethorpes' Market Place and Grimsby's High Street on Friday and Saturday.
The force said it wanted to reduce the number of people carrying knives, bladed and offensive weapons.
Those with knives and blades can dispose of them anonymously, a spokesperson added.
It comes after a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed outside a pub in Cleethorpes on 21 July.
In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed following an altercation between four youths in a Grimsby park.
Ch Insp Gary Foster said: "No-one needs to be reminded of the dangers of knife crime and the recent stabbings in Cleethorpes and Grimsby only highlights how serious a situation can get.
"This surrender gives everyone an opportunity to dispose of knives and weapons that could potentially cause injury or worse to someone in our area."
The scheme is being run in partnership with licensed premises in the towns, with the portable detector moving between venues.
