Driver injured as car crashes into Morrisons in Brough

The car crashed into the glass front of the store on Thursday

A car has crashed into a supermarket in East Yorkshire, leaving the driver needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to Morrisons on Welton Road in Brough at about 18:00 BST on Thursday, after the vehicle went through the glass entrance.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment and the supermarket was closed while the car, a dark blue Volvo, was removed.

The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

