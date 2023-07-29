Hull's history celebrated with weekend archaeology festival
People in Hull are invited to experience history being "brought back to life" during the city's Festival of Archaeology.
Those at Hull Minster on Saturday can experience a recreation of the church's sights and sounds during the 1400s.
Actors will "breathe life" into some of Hull's key historical figures and cover topics such as grave robbing.
There will also be musical performances and combat displays during the city-wide event, organisers said.
Visitors will be able to learn about excavations at the Castle Street burial ground and hear about medical advances from the last 400 years during the festival.
Free events will take place in Hull's Museums Quarter on Saturday and Sunday.
Tudor-themed activities will be taking place at the site of the South Blockhouse, Tower Street, over the weekend.
